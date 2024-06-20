The information came from some users and the Helldivers 2 team – ArrowheadGames – confirmed via Discord that he is analyzing the issue in search of a solution.

If you are playing Helldivers 2 it might be a good idea to avoid using it FAF14-Spear Stratagem as it seems that in some circumstances it leads to a crash of the entire game.

The statement from the Helldivers 2 community manager

A user on Reddit says that it is not necessary to use it, but simply to have it equipped. According to what is indicated, in a match in which this Stratagem was selected Helldivers 2 suffered a crash every two or three minutes, while removing it there were no problems. It is therefore clear that FAF14-Spear is to blame.

A community manager at Arrowhead Games he then responded via Discord with the following words: “Good morning, soldiers! (At least, it is here) Yes, crashes related to the Spear stratagem are happening. We are looking into this! Thanks for reporting!”

It seems that for the moment the team is not yet clear what is happening and, adding the various reports that can be found online, there is no specific condition for the problem to repeat. In some cases the crash also involves other players, while in other cases only those who have equipped the stratagem. Furthermore, there appear to be no differences based on the type of mission.

We’ll have to wait for Arrowhead Games find a solution and propose an update. The best thing, in the meantime, is to avoid using Spear to avoid running into problems.

Finally, we would like to point out that the Helldivers 2 review bombing cape is ready, Arrowhead is waiting for the right time to publish it.