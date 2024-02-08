Helldivers 2 it is running good numbers on Steam in terms of number of active players, but the same cannot be said for user ratings. In fact, at the time of writing only 51% of reviews are positivewith the negative ones pointing the finger up crash and the anti-cheat system employed by the game and beyond.

For example, RS V2.0 writes: “I'm playing with a 7900XTX and the game crashes when I try to play a mission. I'm sure this game would be fun to play, but I'm currently unable to proceed with a mission without it crashing.”

Crashes seem to be the most widespread problem, but there are also those who talk about bugs and a control system created specifically for controllers but not perfectly optimized for mouse and keyboard. There are also those who criticize the presence of objects for aesthetic customization exclusively purchasable with premium currency within the game's internal shop, although Helldivers 2 is sold at the price of 39.99 euros.

Another very widespread criticism that we can read in Steam user reviews is that Helldivers 2 employs nProtect GameGuarda third-party DRM that acts at the Kernel level and is considered by many to be obsolete and even harmful due to its intrusiveness.