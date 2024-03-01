Helldivers 2 is the game of the moment and, whether you have already taken to the battlefield or whether you have not yet started playing this title, knowing the equipment in Meta it will be essential to continue (or start) our adventure on the right foot.

In this guide we will see together the best equipment of the moment in Helldivers 2: if you haven't made it yours yet, we advise you to think about it, to be more competitive than ever.

Meta-Construction

The build most used by players involves the use of light armor and equipment made up of some of the most powerful weapons ever: the breaker shotgun (breaker SG-225) as a primary it is the first choice for most players taking missions above level 7.

As for the secondary weapon, this build involves using one P-19 Redeemer and, as a throwable tool, a G-16 Impact. As for Stratagems equipment we have the RS-422 Railgun, SH-32 Shield Generator Pack, the Eagle 500KG bomb and the Orbital Laser.

Build of the “bug burner”

For this build we have to slightly shuffle the cards on the table: as a passive armor we opt for a Medical Kit (+2 stimulation and +2.0/s stimulation effect).

The weapons are instead characterized by “fire and flames”: as primary one SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary, as secondary a P-19 Redeemer, the throwable object par excellence in these cases can only be the G-10 Incendiary. For Stratagems we opt for FLAM-40 Flamethrower, SH-32 Shield Generator Pack, Napalm Airstrike and the Eagle 110mm Rocket Pods.

“Scrap disposal” Build

This build is designed with the express purpose of taking out as much scrap as possible. We start with Explorer armor and then move on to a primary weapon SG-225 Breaker (or Jar-5 Dominator). As a secondary and launchable weapon we instead opt for a P-4 Senator and a G16.

As regards the Stratagems we opt for: RS-422 railgun, SH-32 shield generator pack, FX-12 shield generator, orbital railgun and A/M-12 mortar sentry.

The “bomber” build

This build is designed to quickly and easily eliminate enemy nests. As passive armor we have an Engineer's Kit (-30% recoil when crouched/extended and +2 grenades), as a primary weapon we can opt for a SG-225 Breaker or SG-225IE Breaker incendiary.

The secondary macaw par excellence can only be a P-19 Redeemer, while for the missile weapon we can opt for a G-16 Impact (or a G-10 incendiary). As regards the Stratagemswe recommend the GL-21 grenade launcher, the SH-32 shield generation pack, the Eagle Cluster grenade and the Eagle Airstrike (or Orbital Laser).

Serial Killer Build

For the toughest enemies equally tough builds are needed: with this you can easily defeat Chargers, Bile Titans, Automaton Tanks or even Devastators. As a primary weapon we obviously opt for an SG-225 Breaker.

As for the secondary weapon, we recommend a P-4 Senator and, for the throwable, a grenade G-16 Impact. Moving on to the Stratagems, we recommend: RS-422 Railgun, SH-32 Shield Generation Pack, the Orbital Laser (or the Railcannon Strike) and the Eagle 110MM rocket.

Support builds

Lastly we see a build dedicated to those who do not wish to be in the front rows, but be supportive of your teammates. As passive armor you should prefer a MediKit (+2 stimulation and +2.0/s stimulation effect), as a primary weapon (obviously) a SG-225 Breaker and as secondary (even more obviously) a P-19 Redeemer.

With regard to the throwables it would be appropriate to choose a G-10 incendiary grenade, or a G-3 smoke grenade. Finally, let's see the Stratagems: B-1 Supply Pack, A/M-23 EMS Mortar Sentry, Eagle Smoke Strike, and Orbital Laser cannot be missed.