Helldivers 2 continues its run: with the arrival of the weekend, logically a time more inclined to big plays, the Arrowhead shooter has reached a new record with 276,364 concurrent players on Steamputting pressure on i again server of the game, despite these having been strengthened recently, in terms of maximum capacity.

The quantity of players also has surpassed the peak reached by Halo Infinitewhich stopped at 272,586 players, although in that case the user base was further divided between Steam, Game Pass, Xbox Series

In recent hours, this flow of players has once again led to the achievement of the maximum capacity of the servers, which led to technical problems and the impossibility of participating in the online sessions for some players who arrived at the moment of maximum attendance.