Helldivers 2 continues its run: with the arrival of the weekend, logically a time more inclined to big plays, the Arrowhead shooter has reached a new record with 276,364 concurrent players on Steamputting pressure on i again server of the game, despite these having been strengthened recently, in terms of maximum capacity.
The quantity of players also has surpassed the peak reached by Halo Infinitewhich stopped at 272,586 players, although in that case the user base was further divided between Steam, Game Pass, Xbox Series
In recent hours, this flow of players has once again led to the achievement of the maximum capacity of the servers, which led to technical problems and the impossibility of participating in the online sessions for some players who arrived at the moment of maximum attendance.
The simultaneous launch on PC was beneficial
However, this is another confirmation of the success of Helldivers 2, which continues to prove to be a new phenomenon on Steam, as well as Sony PlayStation's most popular title on the PC platform, considering that it far exceeded the numbers achieved by all other titles released so far under that label on Windows.
Since it is an online cooperative multiplayer game, it is physiological that it has a larger active user base, but the simultaneous launch on PC and PS5, for the first time in Sony's new policy, may also have worked in its favor.
In the meantime, we have seen that the ratings from the international press are excellent, and that the game will “probably” have cross-progression between PC and PS5 in the near future.
