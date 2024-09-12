Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead has revealed its next Premium Warbond, known as Chemical Agents.

Chemical Agents comes complete with some “seriously deadly toys”, including stratagems, utilities, emotes and more.

On the Warbond’s release, players will be able to get their hands on the likes of the TX-41 Sterilizer, the G-4 Gas grenade (which will “cover the whole area in a cloud of noxious fumes”) and the new utility P -11 Stim Pistol. You can check out the gas-filled trailer for Chemical Agents below.

If you want to update your overall look, there will also be new capes to adorn your Helldiver with. These are the Standard of Safe Distance cape and the Patient Zero’s Remembrance cape. It may be true that not all heroes wear capes, but these ones do!

Emote wise, you are looking at the Natural Gas Extraction emote, which will allow your squad to pull your finger. For those moments of victory, meanwhile, there is an emote simply known as Ew.

Helldivers 2’s Chemical Agents Premium Warbond is set to release later this month, on 19th September. Further details can be found on the PlayStation Blog.



Here are all the bits and pieces coming with the Helldivers 2 Chemical Agents Warbond. | Image credit: Arrowhead

Earlier this month, Arrowhead detailed the first batch of balance changes and improvements it’s bringing to Helldivers 2, as part of the 60-day improvement plan it recently announced amid a significant player backlash to the sci-fi shooter’s latest major update.

Also this month, the team seemed to tease Helldiver 2’s long-awaited third enemy faction, the Illuminate.