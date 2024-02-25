The performance of Helldivers 2 in the UK chart are decidedly unusual, given that the shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios it is gaining positions rather than losing them: the previous week it was seventh, now we find it in fourth place with +20% in sales.

The news comes from the now traditional previews of Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, who provided some interesting data while waiting for the publication of the complete top 10.

Who will we find in the lead? Certainly not Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, first last week but now down to third place with a drop of 62%, while Skull and Bones has to settle for sixteenth place and a drop of 68%.