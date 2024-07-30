As you can easily understand from the name, fire will play a fundamental part in this new content for PS5 and PC . Let’s see what will be introduced.

It was revealed via the PlayStation Blog that Helldivers 2 will receive the next War Title – called Flame of Freedom – L’ August 8th .

Helldivers 2 Freedom Flame Trailer

The videowhich you can see below, presents the War Title of the online shooter from Arrowhead Games Studios, showing what we can get and giving an idea of ​​the clashes we can expect.

As regards the Weaponswe can expect to find in Helldivers 2:

SG-451 Barbecue (Main) – A pump-action shotgun that fires incendiary rounds

FLAM-66 Pyromaniac (Main) – Portable flamethrower

P-72 Crisper (Secondary) – Pocket flamethrower with limited range

Then there will be the strengthening Fierce Descent: Incendiary Hellpods that set the landing zone ablaze, the I-09 Thermal and I-102 Dracobra armor sets, the Flameproof armor passive that gives 75% fire resistance, the “Fire Safety Officer” Title, and the “High Visibility” skin that turns the shuttle, Hellpod, and exoskeleton orange.

We then add the Cloaks and cards Cleansing Eclipse and The Breach. There are also new emotes: Stretch, Deep Meditation, and the duo emote Chest Slam.

Finally, we remind you that in addition to these new features, a new update is also coming that will introduce new enemies, missions and more. It is called Helldivers 2: Escalation of Freedom: let’s see all the details about it.