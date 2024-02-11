Also the famous English entomologist George McGavin attended the launch celebrations of Helldivers 2playing the lead role in a cute trailer made by Sony.

Academic, writer, explorer and television presenter, McGavin has hosted several outreach programs between the BBC and the Discovery Channel, and in this video we see him talking about one of the topics he knows best: the world of insects.

But what happens when the species that the entomologist is invited to discuss do not correspond to anything that has ever been seen on Earth? You can find out in Helldivers 2, available for a few days on PC and PS5.