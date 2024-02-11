Helldivers 2 has dubbed God of War on Steam: the shooter developed by Arrowhead Game Studios managed to score almost 156,000 players contemporaries, compared to around 73,000 for the Santa Monica Studio title.
The best PlayStation launch ever on Steam, Helldivers 2 is grinding completely new numbers for Sony productions on the Valve platform, confirming the validity of a strategy that is starting to bear important fruits.
User reviews are also great
Although the issue was initially a bit controversial due to the technical problems that characterized the launch, user reviews on Steam for Helldivers 2 are also improving significantly, with over 77% of positive reviews.
At this point all that is missing is the opinion of the critics: as often happens with multiplayer-based games, which must be evaluated with open servers, press reviews will only arrive in the next few days.
