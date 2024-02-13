It is well known that the current video game market is divided into two branches, that of titles created in order to create a great experience for the user who pays $70 USD in most cases, or also games that let the user enter for a modest amount, but over time they will spend money in small transactions. And regarding the latter, the director of the new helldivers 2 has given interesting statements regarding charges that are made in small portions.

Something that should be clear is that this game has as an entry pass the price of $40 USD, and from this they will be receiving the majority of possible updates within it, but it is also possible to acquire additional items if you decide to support them with season passes and so on. However, the developers make it clear that it is not mandatory to do so to have interesting games, thus giving a point of view that attracts attention.

Johan Pilestedtleader Arrowhead Studios He mentions that he has the belief that games should earn the right to monetize if the quality is good and the community appreciates what they are given. The community has taken this very well, since although there are microtransactions, it is not impossible to get extra cosmetics, since you can farm in-game currencies easily, although it will take slightly longer. The best thing is that seasonal objects are They remain forever in the store and do not disappear.

Here is what was mentioned on his Twitter account:

“You have to earn the right to monetize” – I truly believe that. If people want to support this title they have an option, but we are never forcing anyone to do so. — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) February 11, 2024

This is the game description:

Join forces with up to three friends and wreak havoc on the ranks of the alien trash that threatens the safety of your home planet, Super Earth, in this cooperative multiplayer shooter for PS5 and PC, developed by Arrowhead Game Studios.