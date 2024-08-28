Over the past few months, Helldivers II has faced a series of harsh criticism in response to all the changes and rebalancing that the title has undergone since its launch. Thus, The creative director of this title has finally responded to all the comments we have seen.

Through redditusers shared a clip showing how a laser from the Automatons causes the game to suffer from a technical problem that reduces the speed of the game. This led to a long conversation about difficulty, the fact that switching to weapons reduces the fun of the title, and more.. All this caught the attention of Johan Pilestedt, creative director of Helldivers IIwho apologized and commented the following:

“I fully agree with the technical issues we have – it is a constant challenge for engineers, because we have to choose between working on long-standing issues or new features, which is where we fail to deliver new content with the appropriate quality. The team being tired of long development has been challenging. We are improving this, but as you can see – this, coupled with the demands on the team for the appreciation with which the game has been received, as well as our level of ambition, is putting pressure on us. Additionally, we need to get better with the QA processes. The key problem I see is that, at launch, the game was all about having a fun, chaotic, challenging, emergent experience with like-minded players, has been eroded through a shift in focus towards challenge and competitiveness without considering a more playful experience. Thank you for your kind words and feedback, it helps us become better and makes us want to do this right, so you can all enjoy the game more and more with each update, not less.”

Let’s remember that after the big update that the game received a couple of weeks ago, players complained about the weapon balance and the high difficulty, something that ruined the experience for more than one person. In this regard, Arrowhead Studio mentioned that they planned to solve the problems in the next 60 days. While they still have time, this is likely the last chance some players will give the studio.. In related topics, you can learn more about this promise here. Similarly, here’s what the new game update offers.

Author’s Note:

It’s true that the difficulty has been raised to ridiculous levels. The Automatons are a faction that is more complicated than it should be, and at no point should they offer such a challenge. Other than that, the fun hasn’t gone away – it’s just that the weapons are now so effective, and that forces players to experiment with all the tools at their disposal.

Via: GamesRadar+