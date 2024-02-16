Helldivers 2 was the protagonist of the latest technical analysis carried out by Digital Foundrywhich put Arrowhead Game Studios' shooter under the magnifying glass on PC and PS5ultimately issuing a positive verdict.

Received by the international press with excellent ratings, Helldivers 2 is not artistically irreproachable, but it uses a wide range of effects and features convincing settings, which best support the game system, giving us some truly spectacular panoramas.

The classics are present on PlayStation 5 two graphics modes: one favors resolution with around 1728p but an inconsistent 30 fps, the other drops to 1080p but is able to maintain 60 fps quite firmly. The differences in terms of detail are evident, but for this kind of experience, fluidity certainly comes before everything else.