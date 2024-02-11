Pilestedt, who is also the CEO of Arrowhead the game development studio, touched on the topic by talking about pay-to-win mechanics, which he does not want to introduce in Helldivers 2. In short, according to him, microtransactions must be balanced and the game must respect players who do not want to spend money on them above.

For the creative director of Helldivers 2 Johan Pilestedt, developers must earn the right to monetize . It should be noted that Helldivers 2 already has some microtransactions cosmetics inside.

The right to monetize

“I'm biased, but we were really committed to not making it pay-to-win, even if the items work differently.” The man wrote in a post on for those who have the coolest gun. The only problem is that it's not very powerful.”

Pilestedt then explained, in another post responding to a player, that Arrowhead's philosophy regarding microtransactions is: “You have to earn the right to monetize, it's a principle I really believe in very much. If people want to support the game , they can do it, but we will never force them.”

Incidentally, Helldivers 2 has a premium currency, Super Credits, which can be spent in the game's Superstore. But the same items can be found by exploring, doing quests, and trading medals.

For the rest we remind you that Helldivers 2 is available for PC and PS5. So far it has proven to be a success on both platforms.