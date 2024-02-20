At the moment helldivers 2 has become a mass phenomenon that I did not expect PlayStationgiven that on platforms like Steam has broken all records, even surpassing other games such as the online mode of Grand Theft Auto V that week after week it continues to be crowded. However, with this new shooter from Arrowhead Studiosis very different, since no one can enter the game anymore due to so many requests to the servers, and those who are there do not log out to allow others to enter.

With this in mind, recommendations have been made by the studio that may sound like a shot in the foot, as they suggest not purchasing the video game, at least not for now. And first they would like to fix the servers part so that everyone can enter and when it is stable, now the users pay the entrance fee for the game. And as we already said, they were overwhelmed by the demand that they really did not expect to have a few days after launching the product.

This is what the CEO of the company told him, Johan Pilestedtto a fan who asks if it's a good idea to buy the game now:

If you have no cash, get it later. While we made a really fun game it's worth waiting until the servers can support the capacity. I mean, as a CEO I of course want the game to be as profitable as possible, but if you spent yr last $ and got stuck in server queues I'd be 💔 — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) February 20, 2024

This is the synopsis of the game:

Join forces with up to three friends and wreak havoc on the ranks of the alien scum that threatens the safety of your home planet, Super Earth, in this cooperative multiplayer shooter developed by Arrowhead Game Studios.

Remember that the game is now available on PS5 and PC.

Editor's note: It is rare that a company asks not to buy the video game, but it is for a specific reason, because no matter how much you buy it will be unplayable due to little space on the servers. So, a new update will have to be made to enter this multiplayer.