Helldivers 2 has new issues detected by players, with several crash that have emerged in the last few hours, perhaps also due to the increased traffic that the game recorded over the weekend: the response of the developers of the Arrowhead team is singular, given that they advise players to “disconnect from the game for a while”, waiting for the specific patch to be released to fix the problem.
Arrowhead's message was published on the official Discord channel dedicated to the game, and reports that the team is actively working on an update to resolve the crash issues, but at the moment there are no immediate solutions for those affected by these problems.
For this reason, waiting for the patches capable of offering a technical solution, community manager Twinbeard's idea is to “resist a bit or maybe let the game rest”, effectively suggesting taking a break from battles.
Let democracy rest, says Arrowhead
Apparently, nothing happens if “you let democracy rest for a few days”, as reported by Twinbeard, which also demonstrates how Arrowhead is decidedly calm about the success achieved by Helldivers 2, if it essentially recommends taking a break for a few days.
We also saw something like this recently with PocketPair, which suggested that players disconnect from Palworld for a while while waiting for the arrival of new content, but the case of Helldivers 2 is a little different because the title in question it is a live service, therefore it is based on the constant contribution of online players.
Evidently, a little reduction in online traffic can also be positive for developers, thus allowing more room for maneuver to resolve some technical inconveniences. Meanwhile, we saw the new war title Democratic Explosion.
