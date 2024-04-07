Helldivers 2 has new issues detected by players, with several crash that have emerged in the last few hours, perhaps also due to the increased traffic that the game recorded over the weekend: the response of the developers of the Arrowhead team is singular, given that they advise players to “disconnect from the game for a while”, waiting for the specific patch to be released to fix the problem.

Arrowhead's message was published on the official Discord channel dedicated to the game, and reports that the team is actively working on an update to resolve the crash issues, but at the moment there are no immediate solutions for those affected by these problems.

For this reason, waiting for the patches capable of offering a technical solution, community manager Twinbeard's idea is to “resist a bit or maybe let the game rest”, effectively suggesting taking a break from battles.