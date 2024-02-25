













This increase took place between February 24 and 25 and was grateful for the efforts of the studio members, who number around 100. For Pilestedt this was a 'amazing achievement' and a sign of the great popularity of this game, which continues to increase.

This designer stood out 'I'm really happy and proud of the team [de Arrowhead Game Studios] 'In an astonishing achievement, the servers handled all Helldivers 2 players this weekend without a problem'.

Johan Pilestedt shared this comment through his Twitter account and highlighted that the servers are now more stable. This way the team can focus on other priorities and carry out more projects.

Fountain: Arrowhead Game Studios.

Pilestedt highlighted that now those responsible for helldivers 2 have 'time to focus on improving the title and pick up [su] original plan'. But he also warned the players that 'There may be slight queues to enter at peak times'.

While things have gone well this week, not everything was so great last week. The studio had to apologize to players when the previous user limit was reached. Everything happened very fast!

We expect the @helldivers2 servers to hit the 800,000 CCU max capacity in 3-4 hours. There might be light queues to get in at peak. Also, how crazy is this message from a studio of ~100 devs? 🤟 — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) February 24, 2024

I'm really happy and proud of the @arrowheadgs team for an amazing Achievement, the servers handled all @helldivers2 players this weekend without problem. Now we have time to focus on improvements to the title and summarize our original plan. Many exciting things coming up! — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) February 25, 2024

When the capacity of the servers helldivers 2 is exceeded is precisely when the problems begin.

That is why the objective is to increase it as much as possible. This video game is the largest PlayStation launch on Steam, and had 458 thousand players enjoying it simultaneously.

Fountain: Arrowhead Game Studios.

The success of this title on the platform mentioned above surprised many and it seems that the PC is going very well with the franchise.

