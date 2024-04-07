













Arrowhead Studios, the company behind helldivers 2recommended that players who suffer from continuous problems while playing should better 'let the game rest for a while' while the team in charge solves them.

That was what the studio published on its Discord server, and later it was published on the Reddit subforum. Community manager Twinbeard confirmed that a fix is ​​now in development.

However, he could not specify a specific date or time frame for the problems of helldivers 2 finish.

He only specified that it was better not to expect a short-term solution. Twinbeard, referring to the players, said 'wait or maybe leave the game for a while'.

This administrator then added 'I understand you and I'm glad to hear you love the game, but it will be here waiting even if you let 'democracy' stay for a few days.'.

Fountain: Sony.

As expected, these comments from the study about helldivers 2 They have generated various reactions, especially on social networks.

Some point out that this message should be published in a more open way and reach more players.

Others were angry that Discord is where these types of ads appear. Despite its problems, Twitter allows everything to be known much faster.

There are many who say that Discord or Reddit are ideal for casual conversations but not for making important announcements that reach the majority of people.

The fact is that Arrowhead Studios must remedy the problems in helldivers 2as a new content pack is on the way.

Fountain: Sony.

This is Democratic Detonation, and it will be available on April 11, which includes several new weapons and very cool equipment.

