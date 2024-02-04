Pushsquare spoke with assistant game director Sagar Beroshi who said the new camera is designed to help you “feel more immersed in the experience” .

Helldivers 2 is coming to PS5 and PC and many fans of the original chapter may be intrigued by this game. However, there is one big change that may not be appreciated by everyone: the game switches from a top-down view to a third person camera over the shoulder, turning the game into a third-person shooter. Why Has this decision been made?

Beroshi's statement on Helldivers 2

Beroshi said: “We have a handful of core design pillars. One of them, within the game, is to make you feel like a humble soldier given access to insane firepower in a crazy totalitarian system, and which is aimed against a series of enemies. This is the internal motif of the game. The external reason for the game, which is the design goal, is so that you can play with friends in a game full of crazy and fun chaos.”

He adds: “Increases the ability to feel like a normal soldierthe fact that you have to reload manually, the fact that there are certain weapons that two people work on together.”

Beroshi points out that the original Helldivers still has its place. “I hope that the first game lives on as this one is made. We just hope that players are willing to try this game and play it and be invited into this experience and see if they like it.”

Finally, we leave you with a spectacular trailer that reminds us of the imminent launch of Helldivers 2 on PS5 and PC.