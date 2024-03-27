At the beginning of the month OkamiCheems, a very passionate player of Helldivers 2And died prematurely on his birthday, as explained by his friend Fine-Clothes-1209 on Redditwhere he wanted to inform the community of what happened to find out if there is a way to preserve his game statistics: “He loved this game and grinded every day.”
The reason for death was not revealed. However, one of the answers, given by user Symolian88 playing the part of one of the game's characters, gave rise to a chain that had enormous resonance, reaching all the way to the developers.
Symolian88 wrote: “The War Department wishes to commend this Helldiver for his skill, dedication and sacrifice in spreading democracy, freedom and for Super Earth. He will be discharged with all honors. Soldiers, stand at attention!! Salute!”
The pain is for those who remain
As mentioned, other users reacted to Symolian88's post by posting their regards to the missing player. We are talking about thousands of greeting GIFs, with just as many condolence messages published by the rest of the community.
Faced with the situation, Johan Pilestedt, the CEO of Arrowheadthe development studio of Helldiver 2, decided to intervene, offering condolences and saying: “I am very sorry for your loss. My brother in arms for 20 years passed away 3 years ago. I still see the his username on Discord, Steam and other platforms and I fondly remember the many great gaming moments we shared. I will talk to the team about how to remember one of the fallen. As my grandmother used to say: “Pain is for those who remain.”
We'll see what the developers come up with to commemorate OkamiCheems. Meanwhile, we remind you that Helldivers 2 is available for PC and PS5.
