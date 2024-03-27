At the beginning of the month OkamiCheems, a very passionate player of Helldivers 2And died prematurely on his birthday, as explained by his friend Fine-Clothes-1209 on Redditwhere he wanted to inform the community of what happened to find out if there is a way to preserve his game statistics: “He loved this game and grinded every day.”

The reason for death was not revealed. However, one of the answers, given by user Symolian88 playing the part of one of the game's characters, gave rise to a chain that had enormous resonance, reaching all the way to the developers.

Symolian88 wrote: “The War Department wishes to commend this Helldiver for his skill, dedication and sacrifice in spreading democracy, freedom and for Super Earth. He will be discharged with all honors. Soldiers, stand at attention!! Salute!”