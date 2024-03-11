Helldivers 2 pits us against two categories of enemies: robots and humans insects. The latter are quite annoying and are able to find us in any case, even when we are not in sight. Why? Because we stink.

Okay, we're exaggerating a little, but that's not entirely incorrect. Insects, thinking from a narrative point of view, have a great sense of smell and therefore they can find us very easily.

The real reason why insects always find us, however, is more linked to the gameplay. There is no stealth system in Helldivers 2, so everything needs to be justified to work in the game. For this reason, the team says that enemies have a strong sense of hearing, sight and a great sense of smell that allows them to find us even if we are hidden.

The information comes from a chat between content creator OperatorDrewski, the game director Johan Pilestedt and head of product testing Patrik Lasota. You can see the related video above.