It’s a bit of an absurd situation, given that the prize is only awarded in case of defeat, but it seems that Helldivers 2 players don’t want to hear about landmines.

The players of Helldivers 2 They’ve spent most of the year dodging every chance they get to unlock the gimmick of MD-17 anti-tank mines and it looks like Game Master Joel has decided that it’s time to end it. The most recent Major Order of the game is practically a direct threat to the players: either you manage to complete the objective, or you receive the prize.

Helldivers 2 Developers Request

“The High Command has ordered a review of the effectiveness of currently available mine stratagems,” as the Major Order explains, posted by developers on Twitter. “Helldivers are ordered to kill or dismantle a certain number of enemies. If the target number is not reached, the High Command will specifically authorize the urgent addition of anti-tank mines to the Helldivers’ repertoire.”

The “prefixed number” in this case is 1.5 billion kills in the next few days and it seems that the result is not within the reach of enthusiasts at the moment. Obviously the final word has not been said, but it is likely that we will see the addition of mines in Helldivers 2.

With regard to the “history” of mines in video gamesit all started in April, when another Major Order asked players to choose between liberating two different planets: one would reward players with MD-17 anti-tank mines and the other with an RL-77 Airburst rocket launcher depending on their choice. The rocket launcher won out. Then, in June, players were asked to choose between the mines and saving a group of children from Super Earth. In this case, the children won out.

Now the choice is very simple: get the mines without even playing, or play a lot to get nothing. You decide.

