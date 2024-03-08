Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth they were the most downloaded games on PlayStation Store in February, both in the USA and Europe. Third place went to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the United States and EA Sports FC 24 in the old continent.

PS Store, February PS5 ranking (USA)

Helldivers 2 Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Madden NFL 24 NBA 2K24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Grand Theft Auto V Skull and Bones Persona 3 Reload EA Sports FC 24

PS Store, February PS5 ranking (EU)

Helldivers 2 Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth EA Sports FC 24 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Skull and Bones Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League NBA 2K24 It Takes Two

Capable of totaling something like three million copies so far, Helldivers 2 therefore leads the ranking of the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store, but the second position of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is very interesting, which seems to keep up with the phenomenon of Arrowhead Game Studio.