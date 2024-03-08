Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth they were the most downloaded games on PlayStation Store in February, both in the USA and Europe. Third place went to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the United States and EA Sports FC 24 in the old continent.
PS Store, February PS5 ranking (USA)
- Helldivers 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Madden NFL 24
- NBA 2K24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Skull and Bones
- Persona 3 Reload
- EA Sports FC 24
PS Store, February PS5 ranking (EU)
- Helldivers 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- EA Sports FC 24
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Skull and Bones
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- NBA 2K24
- It Takes Two
Capable of totaling something like three million copies so far, Helldivers 2 therefore leads the ranking of the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store, but the second position of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is very interesting, which seems to keep up with the phenomenon of Arrowhead Game Studio.
Will digital make a difference?
In the case of the Square Enix title, in particular, digital sales could make all the difference in the world if we consider that in Japan Rebirth sold much less than Remake but over the years there has been a substantial growth in downloads.
As regards the two controversial live services from Warner Bros. and Ubisoft, namely Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Skull and Bones, we see them positioned surprisingly well in February, especially the looter shooter from Rocksteady Studios.
