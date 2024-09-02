Toadman Interactive, a development studio known for the soulslike Immortal Unchained and for giving support for major projects such as Helldivers 2 and Dead Island 2 confirmed on LinkedIn the dismissal of dozens of employees, with the closure of its offices in Stockholm, Visby and Oslo .

An unsustainable situation

“Like many other game companies, we have been going through a difficult period over the last 12 months and, unfortunately, this means that we are closing our offices in Stockholm, Visby and Oslo, as well as having some layoffs in our Berlin studio“, you can read in the official announcement. “If you are hiring in the video game industry, please contact Araken dos Santos and we will be happy to introduce you to our talented employees.”

The Toadman logo

Toadman is owned by Enad Global 7 (EG7) and has worked on very important titles such as Helldivers 2, Dead Island 2, Killing Floor and Warhammer: Vermintide. Reading the latest quarterly financial report of EG7, we learn that a cost reduction planwhich as we have seen has completely overwhelmed Toadman. The operation will lead to an annual cost reduction of about 6 million dollars. Those affected by the layoffs will be around 100, including employees and contract resources.

“With the market slowdown and the recalibration that the industry has seen in recent quarters, Toadman has had difficulty growing its commissioned workload. As a result, management has decided to undertake additional optimization efforts to bring the business to profitability quickly.”

EG7 also noted that the latest Toadman game, EvilEvil, had a mediocre reception at launchwhich occurred on July 16, 2024, with sales hitting the low point of estimates. At the end of June 2024, Toadman had 111 employees. The question now is how many are left at the studio, and what it can do in the future after suffering such cuts.