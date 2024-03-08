Arrowhead has decided to act on the balance of Helldivers 2considering the possibility of reduce the difficulty and make some Big enemies easier to be brought down through an update in the future, in order to make some particularly selective challenges in the game more accessible.

In particular, those particularly large and tough enemies such as Hulks, Titans and Chargersaccording to what was reported by the developers through the official Helldivers 2 Discord channel, also collecting user requests and feedback in this sense.

Additionally, these should have a lower spawn rate, meaning they will be more difficult to encounter during missions compared to how often you can find them now.