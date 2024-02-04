All the post-launch content Of Helldivers 2 they will be free: this was revealed by one of the game's developers, speaking on a forum in response to a user who asked for clarification on the issue of updates.

“We will continually add new content to the game,” wrote the developer. “Enemies, objectives, biomes, etc. will always be free and will expand the experience” of Helldivers 2.

A few days after the last, spectacular trailer, Helldivers 2 thus relaunches the enthusiasm of users in view of therelease on PS5 and PCwhich will take place in a few days: the appointment is February 8th.