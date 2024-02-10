ElAnalistaDeBits has published a new video comparisondedicated this time to versions PS5 and PC Of Helldivers 2from which we can get an idea, among other things, of the resolution and framerate on consoles and how the game behaves in terms of performance with various graphics cards.

As for PS5, Helldivers 2 presents the two inevitable ones Quality and Performance graphics modes. The first locks the framerate to the threshold of 30 fps offering a dynamic resolution, which is usually around 1800p. With the performance preset, a rock-solid framerate of 60 fps is achieved, but at the price of a native resolution of 1080p.

It goes without saying that the PC version is potentially the best based on your configuration and from the video we can get an idea of ​​the performance that can be achieved with the RTX video cards from Nvidia of the 40 and 30 seriesincluding the economical 3050 and the “Super” versions of 4070, 4070 Ti and 4080 which arrived on the market a few days ago.