The developers at Arrowhead Games Studio today released the patch 1.000.104 Of Helldivers 2aimed exclusively at solving serious problems related to the use of electricity-based weapons and Stratagems.
According to the patch notes, freezes will now no longer occur when players use the Battle Stratagem Tesla turret and the ARC-3 Blaster weapons and the ARC-12 Blitzerthat is, all weapons that fire lightning at enemies and which since the previous update had caused widespread problems, so much so that the developers themselves had advised against their use while waiting for a corrective patch, which has now finally arrived.
Apart from this, no other changes, innovations or anything else have been introduced, as can be seen from the official notes published on Steam of patch 1.000.104.
What will Arrowhead's next move be?
In the meantime, Helldivers 2 players are waiting to find out what the developers at Arrowhead Games Studio have in store for them. In recent days a new flying species of Terminide has been added, even if the developers are being ignorant about it, and according to player sightings in the near future the Illuminati could also arrivea new enemy faction.
In the meantime you can take a look at our guides on the best Stratagems and firearms in Helldivers 2 and rebuild your arsenal while waiting for the next news.
#Helldivers #patch #fixes #problems #lightning #weapons
