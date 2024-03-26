The developers at Arrowhead Games Studio today released the patch 1.000.104 Of Helldivers 2aimed exclusively at solving serious problems related to the use of electricity-based weapons and Stratagems.

According to the patch notes, freezes will now no longer occur when players use the Battle Stratagem Tesla turret and the ARC-3 Blaster weapons and the ARC-12 Blitzerthat is, all weapons that fire lightning at enemies and which since the previous update had caused widespread problems, so much so that the developers themselves had advised against their use while waiting for a corrective patch, which has now finally arrived.

Apart from this, no other changes, innovations or anything else have been introduced, as can be seen from the official notes published on Steam of patch 1.000.104.