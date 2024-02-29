













Helldivers 2: a leak reveals the arrival of the mecha in an upcoming update and its gameplay









Since before the release of helldivers 2 Its developers announced that there would be mechas. However, these would not be present at launch and would arrive a little later. It seems that the moment is already quite close and even One player was already able to pilot one of these mech suits.

Through Reddit, a user shared that he unexpectedly encountered a mecha during a random game. Evidently he did not miss the opportunity to use it and recorded several clips of the moment that he shared on social networks. Which could indicate that the studio would already be preparing its arrival for the rest of the players.

Reddit user Fozzye18 recorded a clip of themselves using a Mech in Helldivers 2. They say a player in their game had access to new weapons like an energy rpg, a meteorite that hits like the nuke, a group of helldivers you can call in to support you (npcs) and more.… pic.twitter.com/lY18LVOENv — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) February 28, 2024

The player of helldivers 2, He also mentioned the appearance of new weapons, such as an energy RPG, as well as a new stratagem that allows you to call in support soldiers. With all of this appearing in a random match, it surely won't be long before it arrives for the rest of the players.

What else is on the way for Helldivers 2?

In addition to this leak, another Reddit user made a datamine of helldivers 2 where he discovered other new features to come. Players will not only have mechas to move around the stage, there will also be small cars to cover long distances.

Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

Another interesting fact is that there is mention of a new class of enemies called 'The Illuminate' who will join the war against Super Earth. It should be noted that this faction was already present in the previous game and they were a force to be feared, as they are a type of space magicians. We'll see how powerful they become in this sequel. Are you excited about new content?

