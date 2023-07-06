Sony and developers Arrowhead Game Studios have released a new gameplay trailersimages and information of Helldivers 2the cooperative third-person shooter coming to PS5 and PC in 2023.
As in the predecessor, we will return to take on the role of the peacekeepers of Super Earth, ready to bring democracy and civilization to the galaxy by subjugating aliens with laser rifles, carpet bombing and so on and so forth. However, in this new iteration, the game has abandoned the cartoon style and the isometric view, aiming for more realistic graphics and with a third-person view, without however abounding in some mechanics that characterize the experience.
As we can see in the video, one of these is represented by Stratagemsor turrets, tactical supports from above and various upgrades that players will be able to use in the game once their loadout has been organized.
Arsenal and friendly fire
It will also be important choice of equipment. For example, it is advisable to take down carapace-protected enemies with weapons with armor-piercing ammunition, while Hive bugs are weaker to explosions. The same also applies to the armor, the heavier ones offer greater resistance but poor mobility, as opposed to the lighter ones, perfect for moving quickly between one strategic point and another.
Like its predecessor, Helldivers 2 also has the friendly fireso make sure you don’t get in line of fire from a teammate if you don’t want to ruin a friendship abruptly, and likewise you will need to be especially careful when using long-range attacks such as those with the orbital laser.
