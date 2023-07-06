Sony and developers Arrowhead Game Studios have released a new gameplay trailersimages and information of Helldivers 2the cooperative third-person shooter coming to PS5 and PC in 2023.

As in the predecessor, we will return to take on the role of the peacekeepers of Super Earth, ready to bring democracy and civilization to the galaxy by subjugating aliens with laser rifles, carpet bombing and so on and so forth. However, in this new iteration, the game has abandoned the cartoon style and the isometric view, aiming for more realistic graphics and with a third-person view, without however abounding in some mechanics that characterize the experience.

As we can see in the video, one of these is represented by Stratagemsor turrets, tactical supports from above and various upgrades that players will be able to use in the game once their loadout has been organized.