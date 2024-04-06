The developers of Helldivers 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios – revealed that they didn't expect many players to join theassault against the Automatonsbut surprisingly well 70% of players joined the fight.
Recall that the Helldivers 2 map relegates the hordes of insects and mechanical armies to different sides of the map and players choose their favorite mission types. “Bugdivers” and “Botdivers” usually just fight the faction they find most fun to face and ignore the other. After all, we are talking about a video game and the important thing is to have fun. However, in some cases this makes a clear victory on one of the two sides of the map impossible.
However, things have recently gone differently. March 31st Spitz community manager revealed some information about player behavior via the game's Discord channel.
“70% of players have fought bots and we got Ubanea to 96% before the fall of Draupnir”, explains the community manager. “I would say that people are capable of fighting everywhere[Ordine Maggiore] send them.”
What happened in Helldivers 2
But let's take a step back. Spitz is surprised by these results due to the recent failure of the assault on the Automaton base, a failure which the High Command blamed on the aforementioned troops being “diverted” elsewhere. The players did not mobilize in time and lost crucial planets to mechanized forces. As already mentioned, many played wherever they liked and did not worry about the general progress of the “war”.
In the end, however, they gathered in greater numbers than Arrowhead expected. “Actually we expected far fewer players to move to the Automaton front because of this [Ordine Maggiore]”, continues Spitz, “70% is huge“.
Finally, we remind you of the new war title Democratic Explosion: let's see the trailer and details.
