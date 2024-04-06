The developers of Helldivers 2 – Arrowhead Game Studios – revealed that they didn't expect many players to join theassault against the Automatonsbut surprisingly well 70% of players joined the fight.

Recall that the Helldivers 2 map relegates the hordes of insects and mechanical armies to different sides of the map and players choose their favorite mission types. “Bugdivers” and “Botdivers” usually just fight the faction they find most fun to face and ignore the other. After all, we are talking about a video game and the important thing is to have fun. However, in some cases this makes a clear victory on one of the two sides of the map impossible.

However, things have recently gone differently. March 31st Spitz community manager revealed some information about player behavior via the game's Discord channel.

“70% of players have fought bots and we got Ubanea to 96% before the fall of Draupnir”, explains the community manager. “I would say that people are capable of fighting everywhere[Ordine Maggiore] send them.”