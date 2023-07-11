Hellboy: Web of Wyrd was shown with a new gameplay trailers during the’[email protected] Showcasethe special event dedicated to independent productions for Xbox that IGN is broadcasting right now.
Based on the comic series of the same name written by the creator of HellboyMike Mignola, and by Chris Roberson with art by Paolo Rivera, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd was announced at TGA 2022 and does not yet have an official release date, but we know it will land on PC, PlayStation and Xbox “soon” .
A cel-shaded action
Featuring a cel-shaded graphics which reproduces in a rather faithful way the peculiar trait of Mignola, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is an action game in which we control the iconic infernal character, engaged in various missions to protect the planet from supernatural threats.
In the video we find several in-game sequences and as many fights in which we will be able to draw on Hellboy’s entire repertoire of moves, from his powerful fists to his inseparable revolver.
#Hellboy #Web #Wyrd #gameplay #trailer #IDXbox #Showcase
Leave a Reply