Hellboy: Web of Wyrd was shown with a new gameplay trailers during the’[email protected] Showcasethe special event dedicated to independent productions for Xbox that IGN is broadcasting right now.

Based on the comic series of the same name written by the creator of HellboyMike Mignola, and by Chris Roberson with art by Paolo Rivera, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd was announced at TGA 2022 and does not yet have an official release date, but we know it will land on PC, PlayStation and Xbox “soon” .