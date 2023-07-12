Studio Upstream Arcade and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment have offered a proper first look at the gameplay of Hellboy Web of Wyrd in a new trailer, as the “roguelite action brawler” continues its path towards its release on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and pc. Hellboy Web of Wyrd was formally announced last December, hinting at an original story created in collaboration with series creator Mike Mignola, as well as a striking aesthetic designed to evoke the visuals and atmosphere of the comics.

Although details are still relatively scant after six months, we do know that it will take place in The Butterfly Housea strange residence built on “hidden ley energies” whose many doors lead to a “terrifying and fascinating” dimension known as The Wyrd. The roguelike journey of hellboy through The Butterfly House to locate a missing agent BPRD promises a mix of exploration and “monstrous, one-on-one” combat as players face off against a “collection of creepy creatures and homunculi.”

You can take a look at that action, and listen to the great Lance Reddick as hellboy in one of his last roles after his death earlier this year, in the first gameplay trailer for Web of Wyrd which is shown above.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd It doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s coming “soon” to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch and pc.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: This game was off my radar, but it’s interesting when titles with different graphic styles come along. Personally this style has always caught my attention. It will be worth giving it a try.