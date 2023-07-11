West of Dead studio Upstream Arcade and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment have given a first proper taste of Hellboy Web of Wyrd’s gameplay in a brisk new trailer as the “roguelite action brawler” continues its journey toward a release on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC .

Hellboy Web of Wyrd was formally announced last December, teasing an original storyline crafted in collaboration with series creator Mike Mignola, as well as a striking aesthetic designed to evoke the visuals and atmosphere of the comics.

While specifics still remain relatively sparse some six months on, we do known it’ll take place in The Butterfly House, a strange residence built upon “occult ley-energies” whose many doorways lead to a “terrible and fascinating” dimension known as The wyrd.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd gameplay trailer.

Hellboy’s roguelike journey through The Butterfly House to locate a missing BPRD agent promises a mix of exploration and “monstrous, toe-to-toe” combat as players go up against a “menagerie of nightmarish creatures and homunculi”.

You can get a taste of that action – and hear the great Lance Reddick as Hellboy in one of his final roles following his death earlier this year – in Web of Wyrd’s first gameplay trailer above.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd doesn’t yet have a release date, but is “coming soon” to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC.