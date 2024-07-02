The actor Jack Kesy stars in the film ‘Hellboy: The Crooked Man’ and the trailer has already been released, in which scenes show ghosts and demons. Fans of this franchise will be able to enjoy it until 2025.

Hellboy is a character created by Mike Mignola who left his mark on pop culture since his debut in comics in 1993 and is back with a new interpretation, as actor Jack Kesy is now bringing him to life on the big screen.

Let us remember that the first ‘Hellboy’ film was directed by the Jalisco filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and starred Ron Perlman, which was a commercial success; the sequel, ‘Hellboy II: The Golden Army’, also starring Ron Perlman, ended up consecrating him as an actor throughout the world.

‘Hellboy’, in 2019, with David Harbour in the lead role, did not achieve the success that was expected, as reported on several news portals, and in its new version for 2025 it is Jack Kesy, who will bring this emblematic character to life.

‘Hellboy: The Crooked Man’ It is the fourth film in the franchise and its synopsis mentions that the story is based on the comic of the same name, the story is set in the 1950s in a rural setting, with a more terrifying touch.

The trailer for ‘Hellboy: The Crooked Man’ is now available on social media and we can see how Hellboy faces beings in the darkness, so it will explore horror elements that will be a surprise to many.

In addition to Jack Kesy, as Hellboyother actors participating in ‘Hellboy: The Crooked Man’ are Adeline Rudolph, Jefferson White and Leah McNamara.