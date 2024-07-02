The wait is over. Fans of Hellboy can finally enjoy the first look at ‘Hellboy The Crooked Man’the next installment of the saga that has captivated many since its creation. With Jack Kesy in the lead role, the film seeks to recapture the dark and terrifying tone that characterizes the comics Mike MignolaThis new trailer has been received with enthusiasm, standing out for its sinister atmosphere and its faithful representation of the characters.

In the world of horror cinema, few franchises have managed to maintain a fan base as loyal as that of Hellboy. After the version starring David Harbour and directed by Guillermo del Toroaudiences were eager for a new adaptation that captured the essence of the source material. Under the direction of Brian Taylor and with a script co-written by Mignola and Christopher Goldenthe film promises a faithful and chilling experience.

What is ‘Hellboy The Crooked Man’ about?

The plot of ‘Hellboy The Crooked Man’ focuses on one of the most acclaimed stories in the Hellboy universe. Set in the 1950s, the film follows Hellboy and a group of witch hunters as they face a malevolent demon known as the Crooked Man. Deeply rooted in American folklore, this character presents a unique and terrifying challenge to the protagonist and his companions.

When is ‘Hellboy The Crooked Man’ released?

Horror and Hellboy fans can mark their calendars. ‘Hellboy The Crooked Man’ It is scheduled to premiere in August 2024While an exact date has yet to be confirmed, expectations are high and anticipation continues to grow with each new update. The studios in charge of production are working hard to ensure that the film is ready to dazzle and scare audiences.

Will ‘Hellboy The Crooked Man’ be on Netflix?

One of the big questions circulating among fans is whether ‘Hellboy The Crooked Man’ will be available on streaming platforms such as Netflix. Until now, There is no official confirmation regarding its inclusion in the Netflix catalogue. However, considering the popularity of the franchise and the growing demand for exclusive content, it would not be surprising if a deal was reached for its digital distribution at some point after its theatrical release.

Who is Jack Kesy?

Jack Kesy He is the actor in charge of giving life to Hellboy in this new installment. Known for his roles in series such as ‘The Strain‘ and movies like ‘Deadpool 2‘, Kesy has proven to have the versatility and presence to embody this complex character. Her performance also promises to bring a new dimension to the red demon, balancing the brutality of combat with the vulnerability of a being caught between two worlds.

Cast of ‘Hellboy The Crooked Man’

The cast of ‘Hellboy The Crooked Man’ It is made up of talented actors who, together with Jack Kesypromise to deliver memorable performances. Notable names include:

‘Hellboy The Crooked Man’: First look at the upcoming film featuring the red devil. Photo: MUBI

Jack Kesy like Hellboy

Brian Gleeson like the Crooked Man

Milla Jovovich, known for her role in the saga of Resident Evil, in a role not yet revealed

In addition to these names, the film will feature the participation of several supporting actors who will contribute to the dark and terrifying that defines this story.