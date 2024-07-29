During the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 it was presented Hellboy: The Crooked Man Official Trailerthe new film dedicated to the famous character created by Mike Mignola who has already enjoyed several cinematic adaptations.

Also the protagonist of numerous video games, Hellboy faces off with The Crooked Man its second reboot after the 2019 one, which starred David Harbour under the heavy devil-man makeup but in terms of box office things didn’t go well.

Director Brian Taylor has therefore thought of something different, a film that drew more convincingly from the original comic and that he could count on the collaboration of the character’s creator himself, Mike Mignola.

The result is Hellboy: The Crooked Man, which however does not yet have a exit date official in theaters, nor do we know if it will go straight to streaming. It is expected for this year, in any case.