













Hellblade II would also be in development for PS5 | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









If we heed the report of an informant, it is possible that Senua's Saga: Hellblade II not only comes to Xbox Series X|S and PC but also to PlayStation 5. The information comes from Riskit4TheBiskit, the person responsible for the Xbox Infinite Podcast.

In the most recent installment of this podcast he commented that he has heard from four separate sources that an adaptation of this Ninja Theory video game is in development for the Sony console.

However, it should be noted that not everyone is convinced by this information. Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. Among them Jez Corden, the editor-in-chief of Windows Central.

We recommend: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II appears in the Xbox Developer Direct and already has a release date.

In a reply message on Twitter to someone who posted the above, he said 'I can confirm that so far this is completely false'.

So for now we have two different versions, one that claims that the game will come to PS5 and another that denies it.

Fountain: Xbox.

The only official thing is that Senua's Saga: Hellblade II It will be released on May 21, 2024 on Xbox Series X|S as well as on PC via Steam.

In the same way, it is known that it will not have a physical edition and that its price will be $49.99 dollars. Likewise, Xbox Game Pass members will be able to enjoy it from day one.

An adaptation for PS5, if it happens, will be after this launch and is normal.

Can confirm that as of right now, this is completely false. — Jez (@JezCorden) March 10, 2024

But with the current attitude of Microsoft and Xbox, about bringing their previously exclusive games to other platforms, this rumor about Senua's Saga: Hellblade II for PlayStation 5 could have some truth.

Fountain: Xbox.

Not for nothing HiFi Rush and Sea of ​​Thieves were announced for the Sony console. So maybe it's just a matter of time before the official announcement comes. But as always, it will be necessary to wait for everything to be confirmed by Microsoft.

Apart from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)