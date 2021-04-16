It has been almost a year and a half since Ninja Theory surprised the public of the TGA with the announcement of the sequel to Hellblade, called Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. Since then, the information about the title has been trickling, giving small details of different aspects.

Several of the novelties that we have known in recent months have come from the hand of Melina juergens, the actress who is in charge of giving life to Senua, as for example happened when she gave a brief preview of the game. Now, Hellblade II Shown In New Dev Diary starring Melina herself.

At the beginning of the development diary, Melina explains the doubts she had about what to do with her future after the success of her performance in Hellblade. However, the doubts did not take long to dissipate, because as the actress affirms, Ninja Theory once again offered her the task of embodying Senua, something that she accepted without thinking a second.

Ninja Theory shares a trailer for Hellblade 2

The artist has assured that this second installment of the Hellblade franchise will be more realistic than the previous one, to such an extent that it has been working to become “A true warrior”. For this they have carried out searches on different styles of sword fighting, hand-to-hand combat, as well as training dedicated to improving their flexibility.

In addition, as if that were not enough, Ninja Theory has had the collaboration of CC Smiff, the person who was in charge of the choreography of products such as Game of Thrones or the latest installments of the Star Wars franchise. Therefore, there is no doubt that the Cambridge offices are taking everything related to this sequel very seriously.