Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was the title that Ninja Theory showed during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended. Although he did not give an estimated release date, he did reveal the level of advancement that this video game has in its pre-production. This sequel will take the development team’s work to a new level of quality:

According to Tameen antoniades from Team ninja, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 pre production has lasted several months in which they have been collaborating with Epic games for the use of new technology (probably referring to the Unreal Engine 5).

What did they show in the trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2?

They confirmed that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will take place in IcelandThey have worked with a specialized team to take photographs and to faithfully recreate reality. Also, we were able to see Melina juergens who will continue in the role of Senua, she has trained for two years to bring this character to life.

Although this is not a trailer or reveal video of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, the public received positively what was shown by Ninja Theory during this Xbox Games Showcase Extended. So, we just have to wait for more news about it.

Senua at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended

