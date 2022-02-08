Ninja Theory’s goal revolves around “capturing reality” and delivering a believable experience.

There is no doubt that Ninja Theory is making an effort in the graphic quality of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, something that we have seen in elements of all kinds that include images of the game and even the clouds that we will see in the adventure. However, not everything lies in showing graphic muscle, since the studio has a very different objective: to develop a video game that is totally believable.

The goal with Hellblade 2 is to create an experience that feels more believable and refined.Tameem AntoniadesThese have been the words that you have used Tameem Antoniadesco-founder of the developer, in an interview granted to the media NME. This purpose leads Ninja Theory to explore all the possibilities of Unreal Engine 5 with the intention of capturing reality: “The goal with Hellblade 2 is not to perfect it, but to create an experience that feel more believable and more refined. His ambitions in terms of scale are higher. I believe that Hellblade 2 will make Hellblade look like an indie game“.

“The idea is credibility (making things seem real or believable) and the best way to do that is base everything on real things“, explains Antoniades. In this way, in the interview he also cites some actions of the team such as the exploration of more than 40 locations in Icelandthe creation and scanning of real clothes, and the training of Melina Juergens, who plays Senua. In this sense, the professional has received combat classes from an expert to emulate the situations of the game with her own movements.

Of course, Hellblade 2 promises to be an experience never seen before in the video game. Still its release date remains to be definedbut that does not mean that Ninja Theory has already excited us with a hyper-realistic gameplay for the The Game Awards 2021. Additionally, the developer has referred to this trailer as a real-time demo with no cheats, so we can already keep expectations high for the full game.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Hellblade 2 and Ninja Theory.