Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is a title not to be missed: an exciting and shocking adventure that sees the darkest side of the human psyche as the protagonist.

The game was so successful that a sequel was announced in 2019: Hellblade II. The long-awaited sequel was revealed to coincide with the Xbox Series X/S announcement, but we’ve since received very few details to about.

In the past few hours it was held State of Unrealduring which a new trailer of Hellblade II, the short cutscene features Senua and her new face developed in Unreal Engine 5.

Anyone who played the first chapter knows how much Senua’s emotions have a fundamental role: the developers therefore wanted to show us how it will be rendered facial expressiveness of the character in the new chapter.

The trailer, about a minute long, shows us a face that could be confused with reality: Unreal Engine 5 shocked thousands of gamers who, with a video of just over a minute, were left speechless.

Comments were not wasted on Twitter praising the everlasting clash between Xbox and rival Play Stationwhile there are thousands of comments that prove how much the graphic quality has affected quotes never seen before.

To get more information about Hellblade II please visit the official site of the gameand if you haven’t played yet Senua’s Sacrifice you can find our review here.