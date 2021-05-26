As we well know, the sequel to the acclaimed action adventure of Ninja Theory was presented at the last The Game Awards 2019 event, where it was shown for the first time with a trailer executed in real time that left us all stunned. Senua’s great adventure will be exclusive to Xbox, and to give a totally incredible experience, we know that Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 will bet on photorealism making the most of the new Unreal Engine 5.

Expectations are quite high with this new Ninja Theory title that might not be present at the Xbox conference at E3 2021, according to noted journalist Jeff Grubb. But now, while we wait for new information, gameplays, or even an exact release date, after seeing a month ago a new development diary starring Melina Juergens, by surprise Hellblade 2 shares a new video of his photorealism, where they have shown us via Twitter What clouds form and dissolve naturally, using flow maps.

Hellblade’s new adventure will be more ambitious than ever, since among other things, it will make use of Unreal Engine 4.5, making the leap to Unreal Engine 5 as the tools are available, making us enjoy an incredible adventure. This clip showing us how the clouds form and dissolve is just a warning of what will be Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2.

New clues emerge about Hellblade 2’s setting

To get an idea, Unreal Engine 5 has already been presented in the company of a amazing real-time demonstration. Now it only remains to see how this new engine will affect the performance of the expected Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 on Xbox Series X | S. At the moment we know that the Hellblade 2 release date is set for 2021.