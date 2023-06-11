Hellblade II shows itself again with a trailer entirely dedicated to Senua, protagonist of the first chapter of the series, Senua’s Sacrifice. The trailer was presented during the Xbox Showcase.

In the role of Senua, we move through the galleries of an immense cave and, as has become standard practice when it comes to this series, we will have to deal with the voices that haunt our protagonist’s head.

The title, eagerly awaited by Xbox fans, has an exit window that not everyone will like: 2024. The title will be released on Xbox consoles and on PC (via Steam). This title will also be available starting day-one on Xbox Gamepass.