After the gameplay video of Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga shown at The Game Awards 2021, Ninja Theory returns to impress users with a new media published on social pages.

Even if it is only a panoramic screenshot, you can see how the use of theUnreal Engine 5 be masterful. The coast of Djúpalónssandur in Iceland looks real and could be from the same build as the demo seen in December.

Djúpalónssandur Beach, Iceland, over one thousand years ago #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/cDAW8cISRF – Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) April 22, 2022



Sadly, we have no mention of whether it was captured in-game or in-engine, but in any case it’s a screenshot that sells the feats of Epic’s graphics engine well. The fact remains that if we are lucky next time we will see something a little more full-bodied, hoping that this summer the production for the Xbox Series X / S and PC will not miss the appeal in the showcase of Microsoft.

