This is just a vague mention without specific announcements, but if it is combined with various other clues such as the recent classification and the fact that the timing now seems to point to a launch not too far away, one might think that at least not much is missing until the announcement of a release date for the game in question.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 could have the release date finally revealed soon, considering that Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, seems to have suggested that there won’t be long to wait to learn more about the new Ninja Theory game.

Phil Spencer’s statement

Speaking about the most anticipated game at the moment, the head of Microsoft Gaming reported: “I love it Ninja Theory and their works,” during an interview in Brazil, “Their ability in development is fantastic. I love how the game is coming together,” Spencer added about Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

He also added a phrase which, for many, is a sort of confirmation of theannouncement coming up on the release date, and maybe even whether the release is closer than you might think, depending on interpretations.

“We won’t have to wait much longer”, reported the head of Xbox, making it clear that some big news is coming soon for the title in question. Considering that in recent days the fact has also emerged that Xbox will make “important announcements” during the The Game Awards 2023and given the preferential relationship that exists between Geoff Keighley’s event and the Ninja Theory title, it is possible that these news will arrive precisely at this location, i.e. on the night between 7 and 8 December 2023.