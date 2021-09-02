Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Perfect Dark, Redfall And Avowed may be present ai Game Awards 2021 with a new trailer, or at least these are the hypotheses formulated by the well-known insider Klobrille, questioned about it on the ResetEra forum.

Let’s get it clear right away: Klobrille says Avowed’s development is proceeding according to plan, despite recent rumors, but beyond that the small list he has posted is based solely on his assumptions and not on information he has gathered around or that come from the development teams involved.

“Microsoft has a lot of games already announced, so they might release gods trailer surprisingly if the studios feel ready to take such a step, “he wrote.

“There could be Avowed, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Perfect Dark, Redfall or who knows what else – difficult to predict, as most teams are in the middle of developing their own projects.”

Let’s talk about simple hypotheses compared to what are the current productions in the pipeline for the Xbox Game Studios, in short, even if at first the user who had reported the news on social networks, Idle Sloth, had sensationally confused TGA and TGS. We are sorry for the mistake.