Through a post on Twitter, the developers of Ninja Theory have revealed their secret recipe for creating gods perfect Icelandic terrains in Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2: flour, couscous and polenta. Yes, you read that correctly.

As we can see in the images below, the team drew Icelandic symbols over these ingredients, taking advantage of the difficulty in sculpting perfect lines to the millimeter with this preparation to recreate the most realistic imperfections of the furrows in the soils within the game. What can I say, congratulations for the ingenuity.

Among other things, this is not the only out-of-the-box idea adopted by the guys from Ninja Theory. For example, last year they revealed that they had created a development tool specifically for accurately placing bird droppings in Hellblade 2’s environments.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is currently in development on Xbox Series X|S and PC and will be available at launch in the PC catalog and Xbox Game Pass. At the moment the game does not yet have an official release date, but more details will probably come during the Xbox Showcase scheduled for the month of June.