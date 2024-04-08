Gaetano Carpinato, Senior Software Engineer at Ninja Theory, currently working on Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 explained in very clear words why a development studio chooses a certain framerate but a well-known Italian influencer, Sabaku No Maiku, accused him of copying and pasting or using artificial intelligence for the response.

Carpinato tried to explainin a technical and competent way, considering his vast experience, the difference between 30 and 60fps at a development level and why a certain framerate is chosen instead of another: “When we talk about framerate in a video game, they come into game concepts of time and quality. Running a game at 60fps means that each frame is generated in approximately 16.6 milliseconds, while at 30fps each frame takes approximately 33.3 milliseconds to create. These times define the time “budget” available to render each frame. Opting for a framerate of 60fps cuts the time available to render each frame in half, affecting the final graphics quality.”

His post continues with others objective technical detailswhich explain even better the reason for certain choices, with also some clarifying examples: “This time limitation is an intrinsic constraint that cannot be overcome or optimized beyond certain limits. To make the most of the graphics capabilities of a hardware, it is necessary to increase the time available to render each frame, which means reducing the number of fps. This concept is similar to that of artists who create drawings in limited times (10 minutes, 1 minute, 10 seconds): less time leads to a reduction in quality and details possible.”

After explaining how the difference between 30 and 60fps on a development level, Carpinato went into more detail, touching on the controversy surrounding the choice of 30fps for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, while never directly mentioning the game: “The term 'cinematic' used to describe 30fps games it does not refer so much to the number of frames per se, but to the possibility of significantly improving the graphic quality and details. For example, in a hypothetical “Sabaku No Game” game, optimized for PS5 with the aim of maximizing the graphic performance and immersion, choosing to operate at 60fps would compromise the level of detail and visual quality that could instead be obtained at 30fps. Not all games aim for maximum graphic fidelity or hyperrealism. There are titles where speed of response takes priority over quality visual, as well as games where immersion is key. The choice of framerate, therefore, depends on the specific goals of the game design.”

The conclusions he reaches after having illustrated the issue, talking about the choice that is made from time to time by the development teams, which concerns more the artistic vision of the title than anything else: “In the end you always have to compromise, and the choice between the 60fps brilliance and 30fps visual majesty has never been a question of superiority, but of vision: which world do you want your players to explore, that of instant responsiveness or borderless immersion? And this, in most cases, it is not a decision that is up to the players, but to the game design.”

It should be noted that Carpinato, in his long career, has worked for BiscuitWay, Tripoow, Stormind Games, Red Raion and is currently in Ninja Theory, so he is a recognized professional with vast experience behind him.

Let's read the response given by Sabaku to his post: “Gaetano Carpinato no pun, but is it your genuine comment, a copypasta or a response generated by an AI?” You think?