Ninja Theory keep showing a little more on sparingly Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2: after sharing a glimpse of the Djúpalónssandur coast, this time it’s the turn of a video about a Viking long ship.

The tweet reads as follows: “The Ninja Jon (the developers of Ninja Theory give themselves to the ninja in fact, ed), expert Environment Artist, he built a scale model of the Viking ship Knarr at home to fully understand how this historic vessel was built, before building the in-game model, ready to sail for Iceland ”.

Expert Environment Art Ninja Jon built a scale model of this Viking Knarr ship at home in order to truly understand how this historic vessel was crafted, before building this in-game model, ready to set sail for Iceland. pic.twitter.com/6Ba5kKy6xj – Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) April 29, 2022



The video shows the model of the ship taken from several angles, which allow you to see all the fidelity of which theUnreal Engine 5between texture quality and environmental occlusion.

It is very likely that we will see more about Senua’s trip on June 12, at theXbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, and that would be even now, because we don’t see it from The Game Awards in December. Place your bets then.