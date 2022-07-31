Ninja Theory is enjoying spreading here and there videos that reveal the secrets of the sequel to Senua’s Sacrifice. This video shows the incredible level of realism the developers have placed in recreating… bird guano.

In fact, the video shows a screen of Unreal Engine 5 that incorporates the complex method adopted by the developers to simulate the accumulation of bird droppings in the points they have chosen to make nests or to rest before continuing with the migration.

Achieving a high level of realism from reference material is extremely important to us. That even includes location accurate bird poop. pic.twitter.com/L2pOqMmp9u – Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) July 29, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



According to the developers, this realism will serve to make the adventure as truthful as possible for Hellblade 2 players, and this also involves studying how bird droppings behave when they hit the cliffs.

All thanks to the new evolved system of Unreal Engine 5 to manage the materials, which dynamically modifies the action of the same on the textures and many other parameters based on the game and the design choices.